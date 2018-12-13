Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1930314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group set a $3.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

