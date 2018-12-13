CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE:CIM opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.50. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/chimera-invt-co-sh-new-cim-holdings-reduced-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.