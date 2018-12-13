China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Shares of CHL opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.23.
China Mobile Profile
China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
