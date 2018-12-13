CHS Inc Preferred Shares (CHSCO) Director Acquires $28,864.00 in Stock

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $28,864.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.26 on Thursday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

