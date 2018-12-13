Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5,216.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,780 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

