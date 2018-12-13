Cimarex Energy (XEC) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.83% from the stock’s current price.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

