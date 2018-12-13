Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $89.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and steady dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business profile. Net investment income growth is expected in the near term, driven by rising interest rates. The company has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. The company witnessed its 2019 estimates move north in the last 60 days. However, exposure to cat loss and a persistent turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. Higher expenses might also weigh on the desired margin expansion.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

