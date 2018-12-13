Cision (CISN) and Benefitfocus (BNFT) Financial Contrast

Cision (NYSE:CISN) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cision and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision 0 2 8 0 2.80 Benefitfocus 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cision currently has a consensus price target of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 55.46%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $43.10, indicating a potential downside of 19.65%. Given Cision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cision is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Risk & Volatility

Cision has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cision and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision $631.64 million 2.55 -$123.04 million $0.57 21.32 Benefitfocus $256.73 million 6.68 -$25.87 million ($0.79) -67.90

Benefitfocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cision. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cision and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision -6.65% 31.58% 5.26% Benefitfocus -18.61% N/A -23.51%

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; and iContact, a cloud-based email and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and consolidated omnibus budget reconciliation act administration solution. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; and SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions, as well as Certified Carrier Programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

