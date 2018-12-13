Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $112.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $648,920. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

