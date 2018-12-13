CL King Initiates Coverage on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

Equities researchers at CL King initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $720,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,657,685 shares of company stock valued at $42,247,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

