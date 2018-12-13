CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 273.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 282.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $153,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $513,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,687 shares of company stock worth $5,612,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.67. 35,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $143.68 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

