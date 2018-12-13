Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Insider John J. Nicols Sells 43,812 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) insider John J. Nicols sold 43,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $954,225.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Codexis by 29.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Codexis by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at $6,239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

