Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

