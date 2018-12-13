Coherent (COHR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COHR. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Coherent from $216.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research set a $215.00 price target on Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.60 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.