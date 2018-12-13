Colu Local Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,573.00 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $646,255.00 and $21,573.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.02456057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00141784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00175623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.12953722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,377,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

