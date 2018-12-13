Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECON. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 771,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $29.86.

WARNING: “Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) Position Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/columbia-emerging-markets-consumer-etf-econ-position-trimmed-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.