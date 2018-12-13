Comerica Bank Acquires 3,099 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 103.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 292.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 228.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 248,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 358,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $106.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $121.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

