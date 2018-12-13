Comerica (CMA) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMA. Macquarie downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

