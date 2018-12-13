Comet Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Comet coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Comet has a market capitalization of $10,082.00 and $3.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Comet has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Comet alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Comet Profile

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Comet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.