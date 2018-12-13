Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) PT Lowered to $56.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,303 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $149,741.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,637.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $745,554 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

