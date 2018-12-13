Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 40.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 340,003 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

