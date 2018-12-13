Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 40.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CVGI stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 986.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 348.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 353.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

