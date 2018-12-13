Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,193 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $28,901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $26,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,796.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 276,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,281 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $589,508.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-buys-1193-shares-of-bjs-restaurants-inc-bjri.html.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.