Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,076 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

