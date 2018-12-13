Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $338,000 Position in Imax Corp (IMAX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 215,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Imax by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Imax by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 186,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

In other news, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,595.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,862 shares of company stock valued at $143,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $338,000 Position in Imax Corp (IMAX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-takes-338000-position-in-imax-corp-imax.html.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.