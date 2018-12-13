Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.18. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3669245 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SID shares. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Santander upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $128,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.18” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/companhia-siderurgica-nacional-sid-shares-gap-up-to-2-18.html.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.