Comparing DHI Group (DHX) & InterCloud Systems (ICLD)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $207.95 million 0.42 $15.97 million $0.15 11.07 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DHI Group and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 9.16% 5.27% 2.69% InterCloud Systems -26.68% N/A -88.76%

Summary

DHI Group beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

