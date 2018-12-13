Comparing Ferguson (FERGY) and TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (TITCY)

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR (OTCMKTS:TITCY) and Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TITAN Cem Co S/ADR 3.68% 3.95% 2.04% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TITAN Cem Co S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ferguson pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TITAN Cem Co S/ADR and Ferguson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TITAN Cem Co S/ADR $1.70 billion 1.10 $48.24 million N/A N/A Ferguson $20.75 billion 0.70 $1.27 billion $0.44 14.32

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than TITAN Cem Co S/ADR.

About TITAN Cem Co S/ADR

Titan Cement Company S.A. engages in the production, trade, and distribution of construction materials primarily in Greece, the Balkans, Egypt, Turkey, the United States, and Brazil. The company offers cement and cementitious materials, ready-mix concrete, cement blocks, dry mortars, and fly ash, as well as aggregates, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete for use in construction applications. It is also involved in the shipping, trading, and port activities; production and trade of electricity; import and distribution of cement; ownership/development of real estate properties; and provision of financial, real estate brokerage, insurance, and transportation services. In addition, the company engages in processing alternative fuels; renting and leasing machines, equipment, and material goods; and the provision of engineering design services for solid and liquid waste facilities. Titan Cement Company S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment to specialist contractors primarily in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems primarily to commercial contractors for new construction projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. It operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. The company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,310 branches and 22 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

