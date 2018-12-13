Comparing Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) & Gaming Partners International (GPIC)

Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) and Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Gaming Partners International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 1.29 $3.62 million N/A N/A

Gaming Partners International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.23, meaning that its stock price is 623% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and Gaming Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A Gaming Partners International 5.07% 7.05% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mad Catz Interactive and Gaming Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gaming Partners International beats Mad Catz Interactive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mad Catz Interactive Company Profile

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. The company also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons. In addition, it markets casino-specific themed products for customers to promote special events, such as sporting events, conventions, holidays, casino anniversaries, and premier entertainment events. The company offers its products under the Paulson, Bud Jones, Blue Chip, Dolphin, Bourgogne et Grasset, and Gemaco brand names. Gaming Partners International Corporation markets and sells its products through its sales force, as well as through sales agents or distributors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

