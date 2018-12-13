Comparing Nephros (NEPH) and SeaSpine (SPNE)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $3.81 million 10.78 -$800,000.00 ($0.05) -12.80 SeaSpine $131.81 million 2.37 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -6.53

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -25.82% -82.57% -49.16% SeaSpine -22.60% -30.81% -23.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nephros and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Nephros on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

