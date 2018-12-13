Comparing OGE Energy (OGE) and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. OGE Energy pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 29.45% 11.01% 4.08% EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 6.72% 7.81% 2.53%

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OGE Energy and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 1 0 0 2.00

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.26 billion 3.64 $619.00 million $1.92 21.48 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $17.79 billion 0.73 $1.26 billion N/A N/A

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OGE Energy beats EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,304 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,949 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 346 substations, 29,317 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,824 miles of underground conduit, and 10,875 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,785 structure miles of overhead lines, 282 miles of underground conduit, and 689 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 25 GW. It serves approximately 9.8 million electricity customers and 1.5 million gas customers. In addition, the company offers services in various areas, such as engineering, laboratory tests, vocational training, energy services, and property management. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

