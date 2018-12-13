Comparing Quantum Materials (QTMM) & Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quantum Materials and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 1 0 5 0 2.67

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 89.21%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Quantum Materials does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A -340.11% Nexa Resources 1.74% 1.61% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 804.49 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.66 $126.88 million $1.42 8.51

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Quantum Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's quantum dots are nanoparticles of a semiconductor material, which emit light or electrons when excited with energy, such as light or electricity. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, silver concentrate, copper cement, and copper sulfate. Nexa Resources S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

