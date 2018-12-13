Comparing Semler Scientific (SMLR) & Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NIMU)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -1,455.14% Semler Scientific 19.66% -982.53% 74.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 671.59 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Semler Scientific $12.45 million 15.74 -$1.51 million ($0.28) -110.71

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semler Scientific.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices; and LifeShirt, a wearable physiological computer that incorporates transducers, electrodes, and sensors into a sleeveless garment. It sells its platforms to hospitals, cardiac rehabilitation clinics, physical therapy centers, senior living communities, and other healthcare providers, as well as to their patients, professional athletes, and other individuals. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

