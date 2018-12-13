Comparing Yingli Green Energy (YGE) & Quantenna Communications (QTNA)

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) and Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Yingli Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 17.07% 3.65% 3.08% Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Yingli Green Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 3.16 $34.41 million ($0.02) -746.00 Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantenna Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantenna Communications and Yingli Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 1 3.00 Yingli Green Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Quantenna Communications currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Yingli Green Energy has a consensus price target of $1.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.33%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats Yingli Green Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

