Comstock Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CRK opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 280,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

