Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $361,000 in China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in China Telecom by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

