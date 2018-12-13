Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,850 athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in athenahealth during the third quarter worth about $106,074,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in athenahealth by 350.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in athenahealth by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,620,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,440,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in athenahealth by 101.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in athenahealth by 144.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. dropped their price target on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on athenahealth to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.71.

ATHN opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth, Inc has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. athenahealth’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

