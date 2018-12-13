Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Changyou.Com worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CYOU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

