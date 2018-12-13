Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Stake Lessened by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $173,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

