Contrasting Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) & Manitowoc (MTW)

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) and Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Manitowoc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitowoc 1 5 7 0 2.46

Manitowoc has a consensus target price of $30.45, indicating a potential upside of 88.57%. Given Manitowoc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Manitowoc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $80.61 million 1.97 $8.41 million N/A N/A Manitowoc $1.58 billion 0.36 $9.40 million ($0.26) -62.12

Manitowoc has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Volatility & Risk

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitowoc has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Manitowoc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 10.16% 7.35% 6.72% Manitowoc 2.56% 1.80% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Manitowoc shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Manitowoc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. Its products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure applications, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

