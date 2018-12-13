Contrasting Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (MURGY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY)

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn alerts:

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn 1 2 2 0 2.20 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn $60.52 billion 0.57 $375.00 million N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR $6.65 billion 0.76 $297.23 million $0.58 16.78

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn has higher revenue and earnings than ANDRITZ AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn 1.32% 2.58% 0.27% ANDRITZ AG/ADR 3.96% 18.55% 3.79%

Summary

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, crop insurance systems, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, retroactive, aviation, space, and workers' compensation. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment provides equipment, systems, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, tissue, and cardboard; modernization, rebuilding, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop, maintenance, and machine relocation and second-hand equipment services; and biomass, steam, and recovery boilers, as well as gasification plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards, as well as recycling plants. The Metals segment offers lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, and non-ferrous metal comprising equipment for cold rolling, heat treatment, surface finishing, strip coating and finishing, punching and deep drawing, and for regeneration of pickling acids. This segment also provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metalworking industry, as well as furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries. The Separation segment offers technologies and services for solid/liquid separation, including centrifuges, filters, drying plants, screens, thickeners, separators, transportation systems, and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. Andritz AG operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.