Contrasting Paragon Technologies (PGNT) and Apergy (APY)

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Apergy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon Technologies and Apergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies $11.58 million 0.16 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Apergy $1.01 billion 2.36 $110.63 million N/A N/A

Apergy has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Technologies and Apergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Apergy 11.29% 10.99% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paragon Technologies and Apergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apergy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apergy has a consensus price target of $44.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Apergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Summary

Apergy beats Paragon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities. The company provides various material handling solutions, including systems, technologies, products, and services for material flow applications. Its material handling products include Dispen-SI-matic, a robotic A-frame workstation system that provides setting levels for order fulfillment and the selection of model types in the industry; Mobile-Matic, a mobile robotic A-frame system for high speed order fulfillment; Doc-U-spense, a document insertion system, which allows pre-printed coupons, instructions, and documentation to be automatically added to orders; SI-IWS, a suite of warehouse execution systems, warehouse management systems, and warehouse control systems software solutions; and Lo-Tow, a towline conveyor system. The company also provides spare and replacement parts, equipment, and support services. In addition, it distributes IT hardware products, such as servers, workstations, storage products, networking and power protection systems, notebooks, computers, printers, TVs, audio/visual equipment, projectors, and accessories. Further, the company offers cloud and managed services, IT services, infrastructure IT solutions, and Internet of things solutions; and acquires residential real estate properties, as well as invests in businesses and securities. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

