Contrasting PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) & Its Rivals

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PEUGEOT SA/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors 594 1560 1831 121 2.36

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PEUGEOT SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 22.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors -16.89% -54.23% -5.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion $2.18 billion 8.86 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors $60.72 billion $2.94 billion 10.12

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.