Contrasting Tauriga Sciences (TAUG) & Tilray (TLRY)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tilray has a consensus price target of $135.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.94%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A -60.55% -31.23% Tilray -121.22% -60.74% -32.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Tilray $20.53 million 373.23 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Summary

Tauriga Sciences beats Tilray on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

