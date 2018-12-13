Contrasting Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) & DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions 2.73% 10.04% 4.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 65.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telkom SA Ltd ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DASAN Zhone Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA Ltd ADS $3.17 billion 0.73 $235.61 million N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.83 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA Ltd ADS 0 0 0 0 N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Telkom SA Ltd ADS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services using public switched telephone network lines, which include integrated services digital network lines, value-added voice services, and calling plans; and interconnection services, such as terminating and transiting traffic from South African and international operators, as well as transiting traffic from mobile to international destinations. It also provides fixed-line data services comprising data transmission services, such as point-to-point leased lines, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services, packet-based services, managed data networking services, and Internet access and related information technology services. In addition, the company offers wideband code division multiple access services, including fixed voice, data, and nomadic voice services; mobile communication services consisting of voice and data services, and handset sales under the Telkom Mobile brand name; and turnkey property and tower management solutions. Further, it is involved in the rental, sale, and service of fixed-line customer premises equipment for voice and data needs that consists of PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, and other ancillary equipment; and provision of directory and wireless data services. The company was formerly known as Telkom SA Limited and changed its name to Telkom SA SOC Limited in October 2012. Telkom SA SOC Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

