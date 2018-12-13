Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Sold by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 211.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,145,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,826,000 after acquiring an additional 457,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,220 shares of company stock valued at $205,334 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

