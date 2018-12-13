Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities upgraded Corus Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.94 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

