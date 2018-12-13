Counterparty (XCP) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00068016 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $51,877.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counterparty has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.02656680 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.02129208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,870 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

