Covestro (1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.21 ($78.15).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €44.13 ($51.31) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 12-month high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.