Covia Holdings (CVIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will report $462.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

CVIA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 791,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. Covia has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $30.00.

In other Covia news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,270,000. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,701,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

